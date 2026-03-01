Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 19,413.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,439 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $49.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.12.

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.