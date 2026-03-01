AmBase Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Down 29.0% in February

AmBase Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,478 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 29th total of 20,388 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AmBase Price Performance
AmBase stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. AmBase has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.65.
About AmBase
