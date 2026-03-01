Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $62.04 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Santander upgraded Amadeus IT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

