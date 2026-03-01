ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Evorpacept (EVO) The Phase 2 ASPEN‑09‑Breast trial has been expanded from 80 to up to 120 patients and the primary endpoint was refocused to response rate in CD47‑high patients, with top‑line data for the 80‑patient cohort expected in mid‑2027 and a companion diagnostic in development. ALX2004 (EGFR‑targeted ADC) is in dose escalation (now dosing 4 mg/kg after clearing 1 and 2 mg/kg cohorts); company expects full dose‑escalation safety data in H2 2026 and highlights preclinical signals of potent activity with limited ILD/skin toxicity in NHP studies. ALX completed an equity financing (gross $150M; net ~$140.4M) and says cash on hand now supports operations through the first half of 2028, strengthening the balance sheet to fund near‑term catalysts across both programs. Q4 GAAP net loss narrowed to $22.8M from $29.2M a year earlier and management says spending will be concentrated on EVO and ALX2004 while legacy trials wind down, reducing some near‑term spend but concentrating program risk on two assets.



ALXO stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Corey S. Goodman purchased 3,184,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,453,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,269.66. This represents a 60.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 183.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 77,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The lead candidate in ALX Oncology’s pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

