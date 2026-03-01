Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 234.34% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 40,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 131,393 shares in the company, valued at $666,162.51. This trade represents a 43.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 792,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,444 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped expectations: Alta reported revenue of $509.1M (above estimates) and an EPS beat on a smaller-than-expected loss, driven by stronger equipment sales and stable product-support revenues. Press Release

Q4 results topped expectations: Alta reported revenue of $509.1M (above estimates) and an EPS beat on a smaller-than-expected loss, driven by stronger equipment sales and stable product-support revenues. Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 target of ~$180M adjusted EBITDA, signaling confidence in margin recovery as the market normalizes — a clear catalyst for upside if execution meets the target. MSN Article

Management set a 2026 target of ~$180M adjusted EBITDA, signaling confidence in margin recovery as the market normalizes — a clear catalyst for upside if execution meets the target. Positive Sentiment: Operational cash improvements: Q4 reductions in inventory (~$31.3M) and net paydown of the line of credit (~$20.4M) reduce working-capital strain and are constructive for liquidity and leverage metrics. GlobeNewsWire Release

Operational cash improvements: Q4 reductions in inventory (~$31.3M) and net paydown of the line of credit (~$20.4M) reduce working-capital strain and are constructive for liquidity and leverage metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and transcripts available: Management commentary and the full earnings/transcript provide detail on timing of margin recovery and demand trends; useful for modeling but not an immediate directional surprise. Yahoo Finance Transcript

Investor materials and transcripts available: Management commentary and the full earnings/transcript provide detail on timing of margin recovery and demand trends; useful for modeling but not an immediate directional surprise. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still challenged: Full-year 2025 net loss widened (net loss available to common stockholders of $83.3M vs. $65.1M in 2024) and adjusted EBITDA was down slightly year-over-year, underscoring margins remain under pressure. GlobeNewsWire Release

Profitability still challenged: Full-year 2025 net loss widened (net loss available to common stockholders of $83.3M vs. $65.1M in 2024) and adjusted EBITDA was down slightly year-over-year, underscoring margins remain under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and analyst outlook risks: High leverage and a negative ROE/net margin profile remain concerns; sell‑side consensus still expects negative EPS for the year, leaving the stock sensitive to any execution miss. Zacks Analysis

Alta Equipment Group, Inc (NYSE: ALTG) is a North American distributor of material handling and logistics equipment. The company offers a broad lineup of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, tow motors, pallet jacks and related attachments, serving manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial facilities. Through its network of branch locations, Alta Equipment provides customers with new and used sales, short- and long-term rentals, and integrated fleet management solutions designed to support operational efficiency.

In addition to equipment sales, Alta Equipment supports customers with comprehensive after-sales services.

