Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 60.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $311.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

