Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.06% of Alkami Technology worth $27,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,665,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,884,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,330,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,101,000 after buying an additional 593,659 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $12,728,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,064,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after buying an additional 481,642 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 highlights showed continued revenue momentum and the company described record revenue growth in the quarter — supporting the growth story underpinning ALKT's long-term thesis.

One firm (Citizens JMP) continues to assign a bullish "market outperform" rating and set a $28 price target (still implying material upside from current levels), which can support speculative buying interest.

Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and the investor presentation are available for detailed review — useful for investors who want to parse customer metrics, churn, and product adoption trends before taking a position.

Recent short-interest reports appear inconsistent/zeroed in public feeds and do not provide a clear signal about positioning or a potential squeeze; treat those data points cautiously.

Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed FY‑2026 and Q1 revenue guidance below consensus (FY $525.5M–$530.5M vs. $544.7M consensus; Q1 $124.7M–$125.7M vs. $127.2M consensus), which is the primary near-term negative catalyst and explains much of the selloff pressure.

Barclays cut its price target to $21 and moved to an "equal weight" rating, signaling reduced conviction from a major broker — a headwind for investor confidence.

Barclays cut its price target to $21 and moved to an “equal weight” rating, signaling reduced conviction from a major broker — a headwind for investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces and posts (e.g., AAII) note the stock’s sharp intraday move and attribute that drop largely to the weaker-than-expected guidance and analyst actions, reinforcing negative sentiment among retail investors. Why ALKT Stock Is Down

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $166,360.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,415.34. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

