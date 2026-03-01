Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Position Cut by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $34,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Align Technology by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Align Technology from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,508,611.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,346.47. This trade represents a 49.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $190.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $208.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

