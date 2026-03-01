Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.4688. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.4454, with a volume of 534,500 shares.

Alexco Resource Stock Up 4.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. is a Canadian precious metals company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of silver-lead-zinc ore. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company’s core assets are located in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Yukon, where it operates multiple high-grade underground mines and associated milling facilities. Alexco employs conventional flotation processing to produce concentrates of silver, lead and zinc, which are sold to global smelters under long-term offtake agreements.

The company’s principal mining operations include the Bellekeno and Lucky Queen deposits, where ore is extracted through a network of underground workings and processed at the Keno Hill mill.

