Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $66.87 million and $6.70 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,966,367,491 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

