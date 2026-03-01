ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $32,889.28 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $32,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 351,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,052.16. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,800 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $45,450.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 600 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $15,150.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $2,523.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 409 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $10,306.80.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 273 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $6,060.60.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 97 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,145.64.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 49 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,098.58.

On Monday, February 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $114,972.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,780 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $114,194.20.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 53 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,171.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.6%

ACR stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 104.99 and a current ratio of 104.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACR

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.