AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.92. 462,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 260,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.5920.

ABBRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on AbraSilver Resource in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbraSilver Resource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the La Coipita project in San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as AbraPlata Resource Corp. and changed its name to AbraSilver Resource Corp.

