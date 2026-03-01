AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM) Short Interest Up 46.7% in February

AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 105,259 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 29th total of 71,761 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AB Moderate Buffer ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,822,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,094 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BUFM opened at $39.43 on Friday. AB Moderate Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFM was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

