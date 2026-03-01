40,000 Shares in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 50.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 140.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO opened at $17.37 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 343,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,472.06. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 442,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,516.77. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,708,552 shares of company stock worth $46,307,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

