3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,705 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the January 29th total of 22,143 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDGF opened at $24.89 on Friday. 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a boost from 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:EDGF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

The 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (EDGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invests in fixed income securities of various maturities and credit quality. The fund dynamically shifts across various debt securities depending on market conditions. EDGF was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

