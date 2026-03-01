2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.85. 3,574,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,108,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

2x Ether ETF Trading Down 10.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32.

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth $690,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,071,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

