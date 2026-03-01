17,343 Shares in Bruker Corporation $BRKR Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Bruker by 45.5% during the third quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 379,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 8,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 766,992 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Bruker by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bruker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,395.60. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $40.11 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $977.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.61 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. Bruker’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

