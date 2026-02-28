Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.37.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 341.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.20. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $140.56 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $148,048.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,119.20. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $377,119.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,413.12. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 919.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 133.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat: adjusted EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89 est., revenue $815.8M vs. ~$799M est., and ARR grew ~25% year/year — signals demand momentum. GlobeNewswire: Q2 Results

Q2 results beat: adjusted EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89 est., revenue $815.8M vs. ~$799M est., and ARR grew ~25% year/year — signals demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management is pitching AI security growth and new initiatives (AI Guard, agentic security, India AI/Cyber center with Airtel) as durable secular drivers that expand TAM beyond seat-based SaaS. CFO Interview Airtel AI Center

Management is pitching AI security growth and new initiatives (AI Guard, agentic security, India AI/Cyber center with Airtel) as durable secular drivers that expand TAM beyond seat-based SaaS. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued updated forward guidance and commentary (Q3 EPS range and FY EPS range were provided), creating mixed signals that markets are parsing. Earnings Highlights

Management issued updated forward guidance and commentary (Q3 EPS range and FY EPS range were provided), creating mixed signals that markets are parsing. Neutral Sentiment: Executives (CEO & CFO) gave interviews and the full call transcript is available — useful for investors wanting detail on churn, acquisitions and how AI monetization will scale. Earnings Call Transcript

Executives (CEO & CFO) gave interviews and the full call transcript is available — useful for investors wanting detail on churn, acquisitions and how AI monetization will scale. Negative Sentiment: Wider GAAP loss and higher spending: the company posted a larger net loss driven by increased sales, marketing and R&D, which pressured investor sentiment. Reuters: Wider Loss

Wider GAAP loss and higher spending: the company posted a larger net loss driven by increased sales, marketing and R&D, which pressured investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/uncertain revenue outlook commentary: some outlets reported the company lowered aspects of its revenue outlook, creating confusion and weighing on the stock despite EPS beats. Benzinga: Revenue Guidance Report

Mixed/uncertain revenue outlook commentary: some outlets reported the company lowered aspects of its revenue outlook, creating confusion and weighing on the stock despite EPS beats. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst price‑target cuts today from multiple firms (Canaccord, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, Berenberg, Needham, and others) have amplified selling pressure even as many kept “buy/outperform” stances — the cuts compress perception of near‑term upside. MarketScreener: Analyst Cuts

Broad analyst price‑target cuts today from multiple firms (Canaccord, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, Berenberg, Needham, and others) have amplified selling pressure even as many kept “buy/outperform” stances — the cuts compress perception of near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: investors appear to be focusing on margin/expense trajectory, competitive pressure and near-term revenue clarity rather than the company’s AI growth story — producing the stock decline. Seeking Alpha: Market Reaction

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

