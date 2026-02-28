Zircuit One Day Volume Tops $3.54 Million (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Zircuit token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zircuit has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zircuit has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,828.71 or 0.99756828 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zircuit Profile

Zircuit’s genesis date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. Zircuit’s official message board is discord.gg/zircuit. The official website for Zircuit is www.zircuit.com.

Zircuit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,649,675,447 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.00177287 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,715,213.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

