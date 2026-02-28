Zacks Research Downgrades NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Strong Sell

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NerdWallet Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NRDS opened at $10.85 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $788.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.37 million. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

In other news, insider Samuel Yount sold 15,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $255,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 358,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,180.64. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,231.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 497,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 330,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 247,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,133,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 234,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 167,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) is a personal finance company that offers independent guidance and comparison tools to help consumers make informed financial decisions. Through its website and mobile application, NerdWallet provides a wide range of content, including articles, calculators and reviews covering credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, banking products, investing, insurance and taxes. The platform aggregates partner offers to enable side-by-side comparisons, while editorially maintaining objectivity to support users in identifying the products that best suit their individual needs.

Founded in 2009 by Tim Chen and Jacob Gibson, NerdWallet is headquartered in San Francisco and serves consumers primarily in the United States, with additional localized offerings in Canada and the United Kingdom.

