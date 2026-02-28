YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Trading Up 11.9% – Here’s Why

YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 2,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 47,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YDES shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised YD Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

YD Bio Trading Down 5.0%

Institutional Trading of YD Bio

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About YD Bio

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.

