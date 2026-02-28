Xponance Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $725.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $657.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.30. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $450.13 and a 12 month high of $745.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.