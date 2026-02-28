Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $216.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE MPC opened at $197.94 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $210.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.