Xponance Inc. Has $9.48 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 90.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 32.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,939.20. The trade was a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $7,461,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,588.92. This trade represents a 50.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $178.82 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $189.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. Evercore started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NRG Energy from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

