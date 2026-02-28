Xponance Inc. Has $14.26 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $1,009.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.95. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $1,034.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $941.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,940. This trade represents a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,918.40. The trade was a 36.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,502 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

