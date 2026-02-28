Xponance Inc. Acquires 961 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 22.2% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 37.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on United Rentals from $1,123.00 to $1,041.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $837.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $871.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.86 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Featured Stories

