WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.17 and last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 21629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.76.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

