Wilmington (LON:WIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wilmington had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

WIL stock opened at GBX 285 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 275 and a 52 week high of GBX 379. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 314.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results show solid profitability — Wilmington reported GBX 9.33 EPS for the quarter, with a net margin of 18.9% and a return on equity of 18.7%. Those metrics support earnings quality and are a near-term positive catalyst for the stock. Slide Deck

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Wilmington from GBX 450 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wilmington from GBX 435 to GBX 465 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 466.67.

Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

