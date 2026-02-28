Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 37,568 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,810,904,000 after purchasing an additional 552,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 44,989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,842 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 134,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 155.9% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 157,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $90.86.

Key Best Buy News

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.05.

Best Buy Company Profile



Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

