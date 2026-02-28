Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $92.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Westlake in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Westlake and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Get Westlake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westlake

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.91. Westlake has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $1.22. Westlake had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In related news, Chairman Albert Chao sold 40,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $3,004,304.52. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 627,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,507.54. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corp. is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, serving customers across industrial and residential markets. The company’s core operations encompass the production of vinyls—primarily polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its key feedstock vinyl chloride monomer (VCM)—as well as chlor-alkali products including caustic soda and chlorine. In addition, Westlake produces ethylene, propylene and specialty elastomers, along with construction-related materials such as vinyl siding, trim, windows and roofing systems.

Operating a network of vertically integrated plants and distribution centers, Westlake serves markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.