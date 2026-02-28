Western Digital Corporation $WDC is Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. reduced its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,688 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for about 4.0% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Western Digital worth $34,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,317,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,680,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,062 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 175.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after buying an additional 784,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 463.4% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 920,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,455,000 after acquiring an additional 756,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $309.90.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $61,227.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 133,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,276,081.91. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,606 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,369. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

