Welltower Inc. $WELL Stock Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.4% in the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

Welltower Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $207.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Stories

