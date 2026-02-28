Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock Price

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.45. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $635,443.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,466.19. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 205,769 shares of company stock worth $17,148,896 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,214,000. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Circle Internet Group by 61.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,072 shares during the last quarter.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

