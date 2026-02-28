Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$231.95 and traded as low as C$230.51. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$234.73, with a volume of 610,444 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$231.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$239.63. The company has a market cap of C$60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$3.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm’s Canadian segment.

