Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,043,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $98,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,798,000 after purchasing an additional 551,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,574,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,848,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308,046 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paramount’s acquisition agreement announced — a $31-per-share cash deal values WBD at roughly $110 billion and is now a formal merger agreement, creating a clear path to a cash exit for shareholders. PR Newswire

Paramount’s acquisition agreement announced — a $31-per-share cash deal values WBD at roughly $110 billion and is now a formal merger agreement, creating a clear path to a cash exit for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Netflix exits the bidding — Netflix declined to raise its offer after Paramount’s $31 bid was declared superior, reducing takeover uncertainty and making a Paramount close more likely. Reuters

Netflix exits the bidding — Netflix declined to raise its offer after Paramount’s $31 bid was declared superior, reducing takeover uncertainty and making a Paramount close more likely. Positive Sentiment: EU approval expected to be manageable — sources tell Reuters the deal is likely to clear EU antitrust scrutiny with only minor divestments if required, lowering one regulatory hurdle. Reuters

EU approval expected to be manageable — sources tell Reuters the deal is likely to clear EU antitrust scrutiny with only minor divestments if required, lowering one regulatory hurdle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed — several firms updated ratings/targets (TD Cowen raised its PT to $26 but kept a hold; Deutsche Bank moved to hold with a $31 PT), reflecting divided views on deal certainty and standalone fundamentals. MarketScreener (TD Cowen) MarketScreener (Deutsche Bank)

Analyst reactions mixed — several firms updated ratings/targets (TD Cowen raised its PT to $26 but kept a hold; Deutsche Bank moved to hold with a $31 PT), reflecting divided views on deal certainty and standalone fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed — WBD posted a loss per share and revenue declined ~6% year/year, missing EPS expectations and underscoring legacy TV/studio weakness despite streaming growth. That weak print amplifies uncertainty around valuation and growth prospects. WBD press release / earnings

Q4 results disappointed — WBD posted a loss per share and revenue declined ~6% year/year, missing EPS expectations and underscoring legacy TV/studio weakness despite streaming growth. That weak print amplifies uncertainty around valuation and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Employee and synergy risk — CNBC reports WBD staff fear layoffs if Paramount pursues roughly $6B of cost synergies; job cuts and integration execution could create operational disruption and headline risk. CNBC

Employee and synergy risk — CNBC reports WBD staff fear layoffs if Paramount pursues roughly $6B of cost synergies; job cuts and integration execution could create operational disruption and headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Political/regulatory friction remains — California and other political actors could still slow the deal; state-level opposition and broader antitrust scrutiny remain possible roadblocks. Reuters

Political/regulatory friction remains — California and other political actors could still slow the deal; state-level opposition and broader antitrust scrutiny remain possible roadblocks. Negative Sentiment: Options and sentiment signal volatility — today saw an unusually large spike in put option volume, indicating elevated hedging/speculative bearish positioning even as a cash deal price anchors the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.2%

WBD stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 257,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

Read Our Latest Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.