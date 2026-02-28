Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.91, but opened at $55.02. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 125,389 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $340.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.66 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.53%.

Walker & Dunlop News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.68 (1.5% increase), implying a ~5.7% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share base.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.68 (1.5% increase), implying a ~5.7% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share base. Positive Sentiment: Management provided 2026 EPS guidance of $3.50–$4.00 and said it will accelerate asset sales to shore up earnings and pursue market‑share growth; this signals a path to restore profitability (may be seen as constructive if execution follows). Walker & Dunlop outlines $3.50–$4.00 EPS guidance

Management provided 2026 EPS guidance of $3.50–$4.00 and said it will accelerate asset sales to shore up earnings and pursue market‑share growth; this signals a path to restore profitability (may be seen as constructive if execution follows). Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target from $80 to $65 but kept an “outperform” rating — still signals upside vs. current levels, though the lower target reduces near‑term analyst support. Benzinga

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target from $80 to $65 but kept an “outperform” rating — still signals upside vs. current levels, though the lower target reduces near‑term analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcript / slide deck are available for investors to assess management’s explanation of the quarter and details on asset sales and capital allocation. Earnings Call Transcript

Conference call and transcript / slide deck are available for investors to assess management’s explanation of the quarter and details on asset sales and capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported $0.28 vs. consensus ~$1.46 (a ~$1.18 shortfall); revenue of $340.0M slightly missed estimates — the large EPS miss is the primary catalyst for the decline and raises near‑term execution concerns. MarketBeat earnings summary

Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported $0.28 vs. consensus ~$1.46 (a ~$1.18 shortfall); revenue of $340.0M slightly missed estimates — the large EPS miss is the primary catalyst for the decline and raises near‑term execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary notes shares are falling on the results; the stock is trading well below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages and nearer its one‑year low, which can amplify downside while investors reassess valuation and the timing of asset sales. Why Walker & Dunlop Shares Are Falling Today

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Walker & Dunlop this week:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 19.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 151.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $30,422,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 137.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

