Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Trading Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.0960. Approximately 147,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 365,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 2.7%

Vitesse Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 450.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mike Morella sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $104,716.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 82,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,973.69. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity sold 90,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,827,443.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,917.02. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 341,808 shares of company stock worth $6,758,540 in the last three months. 18.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 845,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 140,768 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 539.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 223,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 188,774 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 552,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.