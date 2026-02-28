Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

VST traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $3,081,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Operational beat and AI-driven demand — Vistra said core profit beat estimates, citing stronger power demand driven in part by AI-related loads; this supports the company’s earnings power and growth thesis. Vistra beats quarterly core profit estimates

Operational beat and AI-driven demand — Vistra said core profit beat estimates, citing stronger power demand driven in part by AI-related loads; this supports the company’s earnings power and growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 operating results and constructive 2026 guidance — Vistra reported Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA of ~$5.91B and strong adjusted free cash flow, and its 2026 guidance was presented as reinforcing a multi‑year growth path, which underpins longer‑term valuation. Press Release

Record 2025 operating results and constructive 2026 guidance — Vistra reported Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA of ~$5.91B and strong adjusted free cash flow, and its 2026 guidance was presented as reinforcing a multi‑year growth path, which underpins longer‑term valuation. Positive Sentiment: Fleet expansion improves market positioning — Announcements about expanding Vistra’s dispatchable fleet should boost its exposure to power market upside and demand from data centers and other large users. Fleet expansion article

Fleet expansion improves market positioning — Announcements about expanding Vistra’s dispatchable fleet should boost its exposure to power market upside and demand from data centers and other large users. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view unchanged despite trim — Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly from $236 to $234 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside; the small target cut is a mild signal but not a rating downgrade. Benzinga

Analyst view unchanged despite trim — Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly from $236 to $234 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside; the small target cut is a mild signal but not a rating downgrade. Neutral Sentiment: More color available — Earnings call transcript, slides and multiple analyst write-ups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo/Fool) provide detail for investors to parse operational vs. accounting impacts. Zacks Q4 metrics

More color available — Earnings call transcript, slides and multiple analyst write-ups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo/Fool) provide detail for investors to parse operational vs. accounting impacts. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings and revenue misses; large unrealized hedge losses — The quarter showed a sizable EPS and revenue miss against some street estimates, and an $808M non‑cash unrealized commodity hedging loss depressed GAAP results, which likely pressured the stock. Press Release / Slide Deck

GAAP earnings and revenue misses; large unrealized hedge losses — The quarter showed a sizable EPS and revenue miss against some street estimates, and an $808M non‑cash unrealized commodity hedging loss depressed GAAP results, which likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Relative performance concerns — Analyst comparisons (e.g., Zacks piece contrasting VST vs. NRG) note peers may offer stronger ROE, yield or recent performance, which can shift investor preference within the utility/power space. VST vs NRG

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

