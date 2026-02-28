Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIST. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 price objective on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Vista Energy stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $719.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 29.06%. Research analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vista Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Vista Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

