Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Visa Stock Up 0.7%

V stock opened at $319.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $579.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

