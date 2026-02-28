Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 483.57% and a negative return on equity of 97.33%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VRDN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,020. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRDN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Tousignant sold 2,272 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $70,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $179,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company’s lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.