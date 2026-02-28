Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ciena by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, Director Patrick Gallagher sold 11,618 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $2,642,514.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,350.80. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,921,741.64. Following the sale, the director owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,746.52. This represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,083 shares of company stock worth $37,204,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $348.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $365.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $175.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.13.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

