Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 199,400 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 199,400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,025,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,073,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,320 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,197,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,947,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,848,000 after buying an additional 2,880,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KGC stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 target price on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

