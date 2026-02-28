Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 9,736 U.S. Bancorp $USB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

