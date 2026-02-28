Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev Sells 58,613 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Amit Sachdev sold 58,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.83, for a total value of $27,479,532.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,934 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,027.22. This trade represents a 49.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Amit Sachdev sold 1,846 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $897,802.10.

Shares of VRTX opened at $496.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

