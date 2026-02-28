Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $36,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,924.5% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,100,000 after purchasing an additional 392,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,846,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,040,000 after buying an additional 388,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,241,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,694,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,625,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.13 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.51.

Veeva Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Veeva announced eSource, a product to streamline clinical-trial data capture and workflows — a strategic product that could accelerate adoption among pharma clients and support future subscription/solutions revenue growth.

A broader software bounce after comments from Nvidia's CEO easing AI cannibalization fears lifted enterprise software stocks, giving Veeva an intra-day boost as investors rotated back into high-quality SaaS names.

Investor attention has refocused on a recently approved ~$2B share buyback and upward estimate revisions ahead of the quarter — both factors that can support valuation and near-term shareholder returns.

Analysis pieces digging into Q4 (fiscal) metrics and Wall Street expectations provide detail that could amplify volatility around the upcoming earnings release — useful for investors but neutral until results arrive.

Veeva is a trending search topic and several "what to know" roundups are circulating — they increase visibility but are informational rather than directional.

Barclays issued a pessimistic forecast for Veeva, which is weighing on investor sentiment and can mechanically pressure the stock and investor expectations.

Stifel Nicolaus sharply cut its price target (from $320 to $212) while keeping a buy rating — the large reduction signals lower upside expectations and likely contributed to selling pressure.

Oppenheimer trimmed its price target to $275, another analyst hit that reduces headline upside and can sap momentum ahead of earnings.

Oppenheimer trimmed its price target to $275, another analyst hit that reduces headline upside and can sap momentum ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose about 26% in early February to ~6.33M shares (4.3% of float), increasing the potential for downward pressure and volatility if bearish sentiment persists.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

