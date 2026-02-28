Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Position Lessened by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Power Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 259,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.