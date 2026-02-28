Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2514 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. 1,861,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,113. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

