Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2514 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. 1,861,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,113. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
