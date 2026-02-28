Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 64,217 Shares of California Water Service Group $CWT

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,312,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.27% of California Water Service Group worth $335,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 311,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $5,979,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 432.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of CWT opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

