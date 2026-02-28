Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 388,719 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,974,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 388,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.79% of ADMA Biologics worth $307,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 112.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 50,801 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 59.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 816,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 108.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 74,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,809 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 28.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

